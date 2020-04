BRIEF-Fortress Reit Says Withdrawing Guidance Of Distributable Earnings For FY Year Ending June 30

April 17 (Reuters) - Fortress Reit Ltd:

* JSE: FFB - FFA - OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND WITHDRAWAL OF GUIDANCE

* FORTRESS REIT LTD - REFINANCING OF R4,5 BILLION OF SECURED BANKING FACILITIES

* FORTRESS REIT LTD - WITHDRAWING PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS AND DIVIDENDS RELATING TO YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* FORTRESS REIT - CREDIT APPROVAL TO EXTEND FACILITIES TOTALLING R2177 MILLION, DUE TO EXPIRE IN NOV 2020 TO MAY 2022 (R1 027 MILLION) & MAY 2023 (R1 150 MILLION)

* FORTRESS REIT LTD - DISPOSAL OF R420 MILLION OF PROPERTIES AS PART OF RISK MITIGATION MEASURES

* FORTRESS REIT LTD - COLLECTIONS TO DATE OF TOTAL RENTAL AND RATES AND UTILITIES INVOICED FOR APRIL 2020 AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY 62%

* FORTRESS REIT LTD - ENTERING INTO LOCAL INTEREST RATE CAPS AS OPPOSED TO SWAPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: