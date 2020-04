April 30 (Reuters) - Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC/Air France:

* Agreement in which FTAI has agreed to purchase and leaseback 16 aircraft from Air France for an average term of 34 months

* The aircraft are six A319s and ten A318s all powered by CFM56-5B engines.

* The transaction is expected to close in May 2020. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)