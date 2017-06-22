FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2017

BRIEF-Fortress Transportation enters into credit agreement

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc:

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc - ‍on June 16, 2017 co entered into credit agreement - SEC filing​

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc - ‍credit agreement provides for revolving loans to be made available to company in an aggregate principal amount of up to $75,000,000​

* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc - ‍revolving credit loans will mature, and commitments in respect of revolving credit facility will terminate, on June 16, 2020​ Source text: (bit.ly/2svMf1m) Further company coverage:

