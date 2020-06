BRIEF-Fortum: Belgian Court Of Appeal Rules In Favour Of Fortum On Income Tax Case

June 16 (Reuters) - Fortum Oyj:

* BELGIAN COURT OF APPEAL RULES IN FAVOUR OF FORTUM ON INCOME TAX CASE FOR THE YEAR 2008

* DECISION CONCERNS FORTUM’S BELGIAN FINANCING COMPANY, FORTUM EIF NV,

* SHOULD DECISION BECOME FINAL, POSSIBLE REPAYMENT OF DISPUTED AMOUNTS OF EUR 113 MILLION WOULD HAVE A POSITIVE CASH FLOW EFFECT FOR FORTUM

* ADDITIONAL TAXES CLAIMED FOR 2008 AMOUNT TO EUR 36 MILLION

* HAS SIMILAR TAX CASES PENDING FOR YEARS 2009-2012 AND EXPECTS REMAINING YEARS TO FOLLOW DECISIONS FOR 2008