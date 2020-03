BRIEF-Fortuna Announces Temporary Suspension Of Activities At Lindero Project, Argentina

March 21 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc:

* FORTUNA ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF ACTIVITIES AT THE LINDERO PROJECT

* COMPANY IS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES AT LINDERO FOR TEN DAYS

* TASK FORCE WILL REMAIN ON SITE TO MAINTAIN CRITICAL ACTIVITIES, UNDERTAKE SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MONITORING OF LINDERO

* CO PROCEEDING TO ORDERLY & SAFELY DEMOBILIZE ITS WORKFORCE AT LINDERO GOLD PROJECT IN SALTA PROVINCE, ARGENTINA

* FORTUNA SILVER MINES - CO ASSESSING IMPACTS OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION AT LINDERO ON TIMELINES AND BUDGET; WILL PROVIDE UPDATE ONCE ASSESSMENTS COMPLETED