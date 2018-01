BRIEF-Fortuna Entertainment Group: FY 2017 EBITDA growth higher than expected

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv:

* FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP SAYS GROUP´S AMOUNTS STAKED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE ON THE PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED GUIDANCE OF EUR 1.9 BILLION

* FORTUNA SAYS GROUP´S EBITDA GROWTH IN 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 135% TO 150% COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 80 - 95% Y/Y

* FORTUNA SAYS TOTAL CAPEX IN 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE ON PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED GUIDANCE RANGE BETWEEN EUR 11-14 MILLION

* FORTUNA SAYS MAIN REASONS FOR HIGHER THAN EXPECTED EBITDA GROWTH ARE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED SPORTS BOOK MARGIN IN Q4, STRONG PERFORMANCE OF UNDERLYING INDICATORS