March 15 (Reuters) - FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV :

* PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MILLION, UP 148.1% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM FY NET PROFIT EUR 15.4 MILLION, UP 86.4% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MILLION, UP 100 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018

* SEES CAPEX OF EUR 20-24 MILLION IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)