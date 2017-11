Nov 8 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 sales $64 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortuna Silver Mines - co is in process of amending existing credit facility with Scotiabank from $40 million to $120 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: