BRIEF-Fortuna Reports Production Of 1.8 Mln Ounces Of Silver And 10,101 Ounces Of Gold For Q1

April 14 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc:

* FORTUNA REPORTS PRODUCTION OF 1.8 MILLION OUNCES OF SILVER AND 10,101 OUNCES OF GOLD FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* FORTUNA SILVER MINES -PRODUCED 1.8 MILLION OUNCES OF SILVER AND 10,101 OUNCES OF GOLD, PLUS BASE METAL BY-PRODUCTS IN TWO OPERATING MINES IN LATIN AMERICA

* FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC - REDUCED PRODUCTION AT CAYLLOMA MINE DURING Q1 OF 2020

* FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC - SUBSEQUENT TO END OF QUARTER, SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS AT SAN JOSE MINE DUE TO COVID-19

* FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC - WITHDRAWN ITS PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2020 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE