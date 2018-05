May 9 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc:

* FORTUNA REPORTS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 SALES $70.4 MILLION VERSUS $64.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY SILVER AND GOLD PRODUCTION OF 2.4 MILLION OUNCES AND 15,041 OUNCES, RESPECTIVELY

* FORTUNA SILVER MINES-LIQUIDITY, FREE CASH FLOW GENERATED TO PROVIDE SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO MEET FUNDING NEEDS DURING CONSTRUCTION OF LINDERO PROJECT