April 16 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc:

* FORTUNA REPORTS PRODUCTION OF 2.4 MILLION OUNCES OF SILVER AND 15,041 OUNCES OF GOLD FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* FORTUNA SILVER MINES- ON SCHEDULE TO MEET ANNUAL PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 8.3 MILLION OUNCES OF SILVER; 48.3 THOUSAND OUNCES OF GOLD OR 11.4 MILLION AG EQ OUNCES IN 2018