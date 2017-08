Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc-

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Q2 sales $63.9 million versus $44.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc qtrly ‍silver and gold production of 2,116,863 and 14,547 ounces, respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: