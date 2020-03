March 18 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc:

* FORTUNA SILVER MINES - FORTUNA PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON STATUS OF ITS OPERATIONS IN RESPONSE TO WORLDWIDE SPREAD OF COVID-19

* FORTUNA SILVER MINES-CO POSTPONED ALL NON-CRITICAL CAPITAL PROJECTS; HAS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED ALL GREENFIELDS AND BROWNFIELDS EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: