BRIEF-Fortuna to hold EGM on Romanian acquisitions in August
June 20, 2017 / 3:41 PM

BRIEF-Fortuna to hold EGM on Romanian acquisitions in August

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Fortuna Entertainment Group Nv

* says to hold EGM on Aug 1 for approval of acquisition of Romanian firms Bet Active Concept S.R.L., Bet Zone S.R.L., Public Slots S.R.L. and Slot Arena S.R.L.

* says management board and supervisory board of company consider acquisitions to be in best interests of company

* says court-appointed supervisor considers information on acquisition to be adequate and usual for the transaction at hand

* in April, court prohibited shareholder meeting from voting on proposed acquisition of Romanian companies from Fortuna's biggest shareholder Penta after group of shareholders advised by Templeton had filed injunction to halt the sale Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)

