BRIEF-Fortune Brands Home & Security Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.49

April 26 (Reuters) - Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc :

* FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER SALES AND EPS GROWTH; ANNOUNCES SHARE REPURCHASES AND INCREASES ANNUAL EPS OUTLOOK

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.59 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY INCREASED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 EPS BEFORE CHARGES/GAINS TO BE IN RANGE OF $3.58 TO $3.70

* COMPANY ALSO EXPECTS TO GENERATE FREE CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $525 - $550 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.63, REVENUE VIEW $5.62 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S