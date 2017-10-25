FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fortune Brands Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.83 from continuing operations
October 25, 2017 / 8:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Fortune Brands Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.83 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc :

* Fortune Brands reports third quarter sales and eps growth; narrows 2017 annual eps outlook

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.83 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $1.35 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.38 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.83 excluding items

* Sees fy 2017 sales up 6 to 7 percent

* Fortune brands home & security inc - ‍confirmed its 2017 annual outlook for earnings per share​

* Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc - ‍narrows full-year 2017 eps before charges/gains outlook to $3.05 - $3.10​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.09, revenue view $5.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc - ‍expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $450 million for full-year 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

