BRIEF-Fortune Brands Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.83 from continuing operations

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc :
* Fortune Brands reports third quarter sales and eps growth; narrows 2017 annual eps outlook
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.83 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $1.35 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.38 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.83 excluding items
* Sees fy 2017 sales up 6 to 7 percent
* Fortune brands home & security inc - confirmed its 2017 annual outlook for earnings per share
* Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc - narrows full-year 2017 eps before charges/gains outlook to $3.05 - $3.10
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.09, revenue view $5.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc - expects to generate free cash flow of approximately $450 million for full-year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: