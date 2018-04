April 19 (Reuters) - Fortune Minerals Ltd:

* FORTUNE MINERALS PROVIDES PROJECT FINANCE UPDATE

* FORTUNE MINERALS - PROVIDED NOTICE TO PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS CORPORATE FINANCE OF TERMINATING ENGAGEMENT AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018

* FORTUNE MINERALS LTD - BELIEVES THAT MOST EFFICIENT WAY FORWARD IS FOR MANAGEMENT TO DRIVE FINANCING PROCESS