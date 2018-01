Jan 23 (Reuters) - Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust :

* FY REVENUE HK$‍2,030.2​ MILLION VERSUS HK$1,975.4 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* FY DPU ‍50.78​ HK CENTS

‍FY NET PROPERTY INCOME HK$1,456.7 MILLION, UP 3.3%​