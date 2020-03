March 31 (Reuters) - Fortunet E-Commerce Group Ltd :

* FY REVENUE RMB204.1 MILLION VERSUS RMB51.0 MILLION

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC MAY IMPACT GROUP’S OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL POSITION

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC MAY IMPACT ON REPAYMENT ABILITIES OF GROUP’S DEBTORS

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB78.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB69.2 MILLION

* IMPACT ON REPAYMENT ABILITIES OF DEBTORS MAY RESULT IN ADDITIONAL IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON TRADE, OTHER RECEIVABLES IN FUTURE PERIODS