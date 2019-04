April 26 (Reuters) - Forty Seven Inc:

* FORTY SEVEN INC. EXPANDS COLLABORATION WITH GENENTECH TO INCLUDE THIRD CLINICAL TRIAL IN NON-HODGKIN’S LYMPHOMA

* FORTY SEVEN - THIRD CLINICAL TRIAL, EVALUATING CO’S CD47 ANTIBODY 5F9 WITH GENENTECH’S ANTI-CD20 ANTIBODY RITUXIMAB & ANTI-PDL1 ANTIBODY, ATEZOLIZUMAB

* FORTY SEVEN INC - EXPECTS TO REPORT UPDATED DATA FROM PHASE 2 STUDY IN Q2 OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: