March 20 (Reuters) - Forty Seven Inc:

* FORTY SEVEN, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.61

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.71 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* GILEAD ACQUISITION OF FORTY SEVEN EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q 2020

* FORTY SEVEN - DECIDED TO DELAY INITIATION OF PHASE 1 TRIAL OF FSI-174 IN HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS TO SUPPORT HOSPITALS IN DEVOTING RESOURCES TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: