BRIEF-Forum Energy Technologies enters third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
November 2, 2017 / 6:47 PM / in 32 minutes

BRIEF-Forum Energy Technologies enters third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Forum Energy Technologies Inc:

* Says ‍on Oct 30, 2017, Co entered into third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

* Says credit agreement has senior-secured asset-based revolving lending facility with commitments in aggregate amount of $300 million

* Says ‍credit agreement provides for ability to raise commitments by additional $100 million, subject to certain conditions​

* Says ‍credit facility matures in July 2021​

* Says if notes due Oct 2021 are refinanced/replaced with indebtedness maturing on/after Jan 31 2023, credit facility to mature Oct 2022​ Source text : ( bit.ly/2zs3Jki ) Further company coverage:

