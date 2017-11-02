BRIEF-Forum Energy Technologies enters third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Forum Energy Technologies Inc:
* Says on Oct 30, 2017, Co entered into third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Says credit agreement has senior-secured asset-based revolving lending facility with commitments in aggregate amount of $300 million
* Says credit agreement provides for ability to raise commitments by additional $100 million, subject to certain conditions
* Says credit facility matures in July 2021
* Says if notes due Oct 2021 are refinanced/replaced with indebtedness maturing on/after Jan 31 2023, credit facility to mature Oct 2022