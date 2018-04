April 30 (Reuters) - Forum Energy Technologies Inc:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, ADJUSTED NET LOSS WAS $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE IN Q1 OF 2018

* FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES - QTRLY ADJUSTED NET LOSS INCLUDES A NEGATIVE IMPACT OF $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE RELATED TO CERTAIN UNRECOGNIZED TAX BENEFITS

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $250.2 MILLION VERSUS $171.1 MILLION

* EXPECT TO RECEIVE SOME LARGE NON-OIL AND GAS ORDERS IN Q2

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.05, REVENUE VIEW $246.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: