FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Forward Air Corp units enter into a five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC FILING​
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Forward Air Corp units enter into a five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC FILING​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Forward Air Corp:

* Forward Air Corp - ‍co, units entered into a five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility - SEC filing​

* Forward Air Corp - ‍facility is scheduled to mature in September 2022​

* Forward Air - ‍facility may be increased by up to $100 million to a maximum aggregate principal amount of $250 million pursuant to terms of credit agreement​

* Forward Air Corp - credit facility for maximum aggregate principal amount of $150 million, with a sublimit of $30 million for letters of credit Source text: (bit.ly/2xXYZkN) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.