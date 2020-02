BRIEF-Forward Fashion (International) Updates On Impact Of Coronavirus Epidemic On Business Operations

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Co Ltd:

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* EXPECTS ADVERSE IMPACT ON OPERATIONS & OPERATING ENVIRONMENT OF GROUP IN PRC, MACAU, HONG KONG & TAIWAN IN SHORT-RUN

* EXCEPT FOR RETAIL STORES LOCATED IN HUBEI PROVINCE, MOST RETAIL STORES OF GROUP IN PRC RESUMED OPERATION

* CO WAS ENGAGING IN TALKS WITH LANDLORDS OF RETAIL STORES FOR WAIVER OR REDUCTION OF RENTAL OF RETAIL STORES

* MOST OF RETAIL STORES OF GROUP IN MACAU & HONG KONG RESUMED OPERATION AS AT FEB 24

* IMPLEMENTED 50% & 30% VOLUNTARY REDUCTION IN SALARY OF ALL EXEC DIRECTORS & SENIOR MANAGEMENT RESPECTIVELY FOR 3 MTHS