BRIEF-Forward Pharma Files Further Written Submissions In European Opposition Proceeding For EP2801355 Patent

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Forward Pharma A/S:

* FORWARD PHARMA FILES FURTHER WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS IN THE EUROPEAN OPPOSITION PROCEEDING FOR THE EP2801355 PATENT IN PREPARATION FOR THE ORAL HEARING IN JANUARY 2018

* FORWARD PHARMA A/S - FILING OF FURTHER WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS IN EUROPEAN OPPOSITION PROCEEDING FOR EP2801355 PATENT WITH EPO

* FORWARD PHARMA A/S - FILING WILL BECOME PUBLICLY AVAILABLE VIA EUROPEAN PATENT REGISTER

* FORWARD PHARMA A/S - AN ORAL HEARING IS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED FOR JANUARY 29-30, 2018

* FORWARD PHARMA A/S - POSSIBILITY TO APPEAL DECISION OF OPPOSITION DIVISION TO TECHNICAL BOARD OF APPEAL