BRIEF-Forward Pharma Reports Financial And Operational Results From The Year Ended December 31, 2019

April 24 (Reuters) - Forward Pharma A/S:

* FORWARD PHARMA REPORTS FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS FROM THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

* FORWARD PHARMA A/S - AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, WE HAVE $77.6 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND OUR WORKING CAPITAL IS $77.6 MILLION

* FORWARD PHARMA- HAVE SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY TO ALLOW TO MEET PLANNED OPERATING ACTIVITIES IN NORMAL COURSE OF BUSINESS BEYOND YEAR ENDING DEC 31, 2020