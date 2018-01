Jan 16 (Reuters) - Foschini Group Ltd:

* ‍CONSTANT CURRENCY TFG CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER GROWTH WAS 19.1% FOR 9 MONTHS TO DEC. 31 ​

* ‍TFG CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER GROWTH FOR DECEMBER (26 NOVEMBER 2017 TO 30 DECEMBER 2017) OF 31.0%​

* ‍CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER FOR 9 MONTHS TO 31 DECEMBER 2017 INCREASED BY 17.1%​

* ‍TURNOVER GROWTH FOR TFG AFRICA FOR 9 MONTHS TO 31 DECEMBER 2017 WAS 5.6% WITH SAME STORE TURNOVER GROWTH OF 1.5%​