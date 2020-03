BRIEF-Fossil Group Provides Covid-19 Business Update

March 17 (Reuters) - Fossil Group Inc:

* FOSSIL GROUP, INC. PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE

* FOSSIL GROUP - CLOSING ALL STORES IN NORTH AMERICA, SUBSTANTIAL NUMBER OF STORES IN EUROPE BASED ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT GUIDELINES, THROUGH MARCH 28TH

* FOSSIL GROUP INC - ASIA PACIFIC STORES ARE CURRENTLY OPERATING

* FOSSIL GROUP - DUE TO HEIGHTENED UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING COVID-19, WITHDRAWING Q1 AND FY 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 26, 2020.

* FOSSIL GROUP INC - EXPECT TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE DURING OUR Q1 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL.