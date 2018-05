May 8 (Reuters) - Fossil Group Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.99

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.84 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 NET SALES IN RANGE OF DOWN 11% TO DOWN 4%

* FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS GAAP NET SALES IN RANGE OF DOWN 12% TO DOWN 5%

* SEES FISCAL 2018 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $55 MILLION

* FOR Q2 OF FISCAL 2018, CO SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $18 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $547.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $2.57 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S