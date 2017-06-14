FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Fosun Gold offers to buy Gemfields for 40.85 pence/shr
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 14, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fosun Gold offers to buy Gemfields for 40.85 pence/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Fosun Gold Holdings Ltd:

* Fosun Gold confirms that it has made an initial proposal regarding a possible cash offer to acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Gemfields

* Possible offer for Gemfields plc

* Has made an initial proposal to independent committee of board of Gemfields regarding a possible cash offer to acquire entire issued share capital of Gemfields​

* Offer at a price of 40.85 pence per Gemfields share​

* Possible offer would provide Gemfields shareholders with a compelling cash alternative at a significant premium to Pallinghurst offer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.