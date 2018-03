BRIEF-Fosun Intends To Purchase Majority Stake In Wolford AG

March 1 (Reuters) - Wolford AG:

* EANS-ADHOC: FOSUN INTENDS TO PURCHASE MAJORITY STAKE IN WOLFORD AG AND TO CO ...

* ‍TAKEOVER OFFER TO SHAREHOLDERS IS EXPECTED​

* FOSUN INTENDS TO COMMIT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR CASH CAPITAL INCREASE OF WOLFORD FROM EUR 36.35 MILLION TO EUR 48.85 MILLION

* ‍EXPECTED PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO EUR 12.80 PER SHARE​

* ISSUE PRICE OF CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 12.80 PER NEW SHARE

* CLOSING OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AND GENERAL MEETING INTENDED TO TAKE PLACE IN MAY 2018

* ‍FOSUN COMMITS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR A CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 22 MILLION​