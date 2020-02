BRIEF-Fosun International Says Gong Ping Appointed As CFO

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Fosun International Ltd:

* WANG QUNBIN RE-DESIGNATED AS CO- CHAIRMAN, CEASED TO BE CEO

* ZHANG HOULIN, ZHANG LIGANG APPOINTED AS CO- CFOS OF COMPANY

* CHEN QIYU RE-DESIGNATED AS CO-CEO OF COMPANY, CEASED TO BE CO-PRESIDENT

* GONG PING, AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CFO

* XU XIAOLIANG, AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RE-DESIGNATED AS CO-CEO, CEASED TO BE CO-PRESIDENT

* XUE LINNAN HAS CEASED TO BE CFO OF COMPANY AND HAS BEEN RE-DESIGNATED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF FOSUN HIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)