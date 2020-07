BRIEF-Fosun International Says HK Stock Exchange Confirmed That Fosun Pharma & Co May Proceed With Proposed Spin-Off & Separate Listing

July 10 (Reuters) - Fosun International Ltd:

* STOCK EXCHANGE CONFIRMED THAT FOSUN PHARMA & FOSUN INTERNATIONAL MAY PROCEED WITH PROPOSED SPIN-OFF & SEPARATE LISTING

* EXPECTED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING TO INVOLVE AN OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIA AN IPO BY GLAND PHARMA OF UP TO INR12,500 MILLION

* INFORMED THAT GLAND PHARMA WILL APPLY FOR IN-PRINCIPLE APPROVAL FOR LISTING OF ITS EQUITY SHARES ON NSE & BSE

* EXPECTED THAT PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LISTING WILL ALSO INVOLVE OFFER FOR SALE OF UP TO 34.9 MILLION SHARES OF GLAND PHARMA