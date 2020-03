March 31 (Reuters) - Fosun International Ltd:

* PROPOSED TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HKD0.27 PER SHARE

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB RMB14,800.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB 13,406.4 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB 142,982.1 MILLION VERSUS RMB 109,351.6 MILLION