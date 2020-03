March 17 (Reuters) - Fosun Tourism Group:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB608.71 MILLION VERSUS RMB308.4 MILLION

* PROPOSES TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HKD0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY REVENUE RMB17.34 BILLION VERSUS RMB16.27 BILLION

* EXPECT THAT COVID-19 WILL HAVE A SHORT-TERM IMPACT ON GROUP'S BUSINESS OPERATION