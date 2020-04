BRIEF-Fosun Tourism Group Sees Losses For H1

April 29 (Reuters) - Fosun Tourism Group:

* FOR THREE MONTHS, BUSINESS VOLUME OF GROUP’S TOURISM OPERATIONS DECREASED BY ABOUT 15.9%

* EXPECTED TO RECORD LOSSES FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020

* RESORTS OUTSIDE MAINLAND CHINA HAVE GRADUALLY SUSPENDED OPERATIONS SINCE LATE MARCH

* EXPECTS THAT PANDEMIC WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE A MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BUSINESS VOLUME OF GROUP FOR HY

* EXPECT PANDEMIC WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE A MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BUSINESS VOLUME OF GROUP FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE