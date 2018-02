BRIEF-Foundation Building Materials Completes Acquisitions Of R M Supply And ArmCom Distributing Co

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Foundation Building Materials Inc:

* FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS EXPANDS IN THE MIDWEST WITH ACQUISITIONS OF R M SUPPLY AND ARMCOM DISTRIBUTING COMPANY

* FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS INC - TERMS OF TRANSACTIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS INC - TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO COMPANY​

* FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS - ‍CO ESTIMATES $27 MILLION TO $29 MILLION IN COLLECTIVE NET SALES FOR REMAINDER OF FY18 FROM THE TWO ACQUIRED COMPANIES