May 9 (Reuters) - Foundation Building Materials Inc:

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* ACTIVELY EXPLORING REFINANCING OF ITS $575.0 MILLION 8.25% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2021

* EXPECTS GENERATION OF CASH FLOW TO IMPROVE OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS