FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 14 days
BRIEF-Foundation Medicine entered into amendment letter agreement with Roche Finance
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 8:36 PM / in 14 days

BRIEF-Foundation Medicine entered into amendment letter agreement with Roche Finance

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Foundation Medicine Inc

* Foundation Medicine Inc - co entered into amendment letter agreement with Roche Finance Ltd amending credit facility agreement, dated August 2, 2016

* Foundation Medicine - amendment amends existing credit facility to provide for extension of period during which co may borrow funds from 3 to 4 yrs

* Foundation Medicine Inc - amendment increases available funds from $100 million to $200 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEOLLBw6l] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.