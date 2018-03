BRIEF-Foundation Medicine Enters Into Amended And Restated Ex-US Commercialization Agreement With F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

March 5 (Reuters) - Foundation Medicine Inc:

* FOUNDATION MEDICINE SAYS ON FEB 28, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED EX-US COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD - SEC FILING

* FOUNDATION MEDICINE INC - AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THAT CERTAIN EX-US COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 7, 2015

* FOUNDATION MEDICINE- PER AGREEMENT, ROCHE HAS EXCLUSIVE RIGHT IN TERRITORY TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S CLINICAL DIAGNOSTIC TESTING COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS

* FOUNDATION MEDICINE INC - INITIAL TERM OF AGREEMENT EXPIRES ON APRIL 7, 2020 AND MAY BE EXTENDED BY ROCHE FOR ADDITIONAL TWO-YEAR PERIODS Source text (bit.ly/2FiMt07) Further company coverage: