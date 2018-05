BRIEF-Foundation Medicine Q1 Loss Per Share $1.02

Foundation Medicine Inc:

* FOUNDATION MEDICINE ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $200 MILLION TO $220 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $52.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $44.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.10 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS 2018 REVENUE WILL BE IN RANGE OF $200 MILLION TO $220 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER BETWEEN 90,000 AND 100,000 CLINICAL TESTS IN 2018

* EXPECTS OPERATING EXPENSES WILL BE IN RANGE OF $250 MILLION TO $260 MILLION IN 2018