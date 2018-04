April 26 (Reuters) - Foundation Medicine Inc:

* FOUNDATION MEDICINE’S NEW LIQUID BIOPSY ASSAY GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH DEVICE DESIGNATION BY U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* FOUNDATION MEDICINE- NEW ASSAY WILL INCLUDE OVER 70 GENES, GENOMIC BIOMARKERS FOR MICROSATELLITE INSTABILITY & BLOOD TUMOR MUTATIONAL BURDEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: