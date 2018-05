May 7 (Reuters) - Founder Securities Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT IS STUDYING STAKE HOLDING ADJUSTMENT IN ITS JV CREDIT SUISSE FOUNDER SECURITIES LTD, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS

* SAYS CONCERNING PARTIES ARE SEEKING ADVICES FROM STATE ASSETS REGULATOR AND RELATED REGULATORY BODIES REGARDING STAKE HOLDING CHANGES IN ITS JV Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2roWYJm Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)