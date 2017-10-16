BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital signs letter of intent to acquire 50 pct interest in Astley Gilbert Ltd

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Founders Advantage Capital Corp
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp announces fourth acquisition - signs letter of intent to acquire a 50% interest in Astley Gilbert Limited
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp - letter of intent to acquire a 50% interest in Astley Gilbert Limited for $24.7 million
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp - purchase price will be funded through a combination of cash and vendor take back financing
* Founders Advantage Capital - after completion of deal, current owners of Astley Gilbert will collectively retain 50% interest in Astley Gilbert