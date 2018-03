March 14 (Reuters) - Fountain Asset Corp:

* FOUNTAIN ASSET CORP. ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

* FOUNTAIN ASSET CORP - ‍DAVID DARAKJIAN, INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF COMPANY, HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION​

* FOUNTAIN ASSET CORP - ‍DARAKJIAN WILL REMAIN WITH CO UNTIL COMPLETION OF ITS AUDIT FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​