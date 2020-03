March 20 (Reuters) - Fountain Set Holdings Ltd:

* DECLARED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK9.28 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$141.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$160.8 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$6.61 BILLION VERSUS HK$7.51 BILLION

* ESTIMATED INDUSTRY AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP WILL INEVITABLY BE AFFECTED BY COVID-19 EPIDEMIC IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* EXPECTS INDUSTRIAL & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE RECOVERY WILL COME IN H2 2020 AT SOONEST