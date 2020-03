March 16 (Reuters) - Fountaine Pajot SA:

* TO CLOSE PLANTS OF FOUNTAINE PAJOT AND DUFOUR

* EMPLOYEES WILL BENEFIT FROM MEASURES IMPLEMENTED BY THE GOVERNMENT RELATING TO PARTIAL ACTIVITY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE PRODUCTION STOP WILL BE EFFECTIVE FROM MARCH 17, 2020 FOR A DURATION WHICH WILL BE ADAPTED ACCORDING TO HEALTH DEVELOPMENTS AND MEASURES GOVERNMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)