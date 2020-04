April 23 (Reuters) - FOUNTAINE PAJOT SA:

* SOLID FIRST HALF WITH 20.1% GROWTH

* ACTIVITY IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN OF PRODUCTION IN REACTION TO COVID-19

* H1 SALES OF 95.8 MEUR

* WITHDRAWS OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 4, 2020