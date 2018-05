May 16 (Reuters) - Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc :

* FOUR SEASONS EDUCATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME/ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB0.08

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 40 PERCENT TO RMB 67.2 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2019 REVENUE RMB 89.4 MILLION TO RMB 92.8 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER ADS RMB0.20

* FOUR SEASONS EDUCATION (CAYMAN) - QTRLY TOTAL STUDENT ENROLLMENT REACHED 16,010, UP FROM 12,767 DURING SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR